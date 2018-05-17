CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Google Doodle honors Mexican author Alfonso Reyes

It's Alfonso Reyes' 129th birthday and Google made him a doodle just for the occasion.

alfonso-reyes-129th-birthday-5903769010176000-2x.jpg

Thursday's Google Doodle riffs on Alfonso Reyes' surrealist work La Cena.

 Google

Google is wishing a happy 129th birthday to Mexican author and diplomat Alfonso Reyes via Google Doodle on Thursday.

Reyes, who was born in Monterrey, Mexico in 1889, is known for a surrealist work of fiction called La Cena, among other writings. He was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature five times.

He died in 1959.

Next Article: Apple and Samsung fight over what made the iPhone 'revolutionary'