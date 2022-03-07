Google Doodle Honors Everyday Heroes for International Women's Day

Heroes live among us and every day, they step up the world's challenges. In the form of teachers to mechanics to mothers, women step up and get the job done.

That valuable contribution is highlighted each year on International Women's Day, which this year falls on Tuesday. Google is honoring the varied contributions of women in a Doodle slideshow that takes us around the world for a glimpse of everyday lives of women in different cultures and how they make a difference.

Frustrated by the oppression and inequality they'd long suffered, women became more vocal at the beginning of the 20th century in campaigning for change. In 1908, a group of women marched through New York City's streets to demand better pay, shorter working hours and voting rights.

The first Women's Day was observed across the US the next year in accordance with a declaration by the Socialist Party of America. The holiday is now celebrated every March 8 in dozens of countries around the world.

Tuesday's Doodle was illustrated by Doodle Art Director Thoka Maer, who said she hopes that when women see the Doodle, they feel appreciated and valued for their contribution.

"I want all women to be able to truly choose the lives they want to live and receive all the respect they deserve," Maer said in a statement provided by Google.

"A stay-at-home mom makes the whole world for her children. A CEO makes for innovation and keeps her employees motivated and happy. The vagabond artist delights strangers and indulges in her freedom. Driving a truck, fighting for women's rights, going to school, or making a meal," she said.

"We all wake up in the morning and we all have a purpose, big or small. It all matters."