Google Doodle honors astrophysicist Dilhan Eryurt on Apollo 11 anniversary

Google Doodle marked the 51st anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing on Monday by honoring Dilhan Eryurt, a Turkish astrophysicist and NASA scientist.

Eryurt, born in Turkey in 1926, studied mathematics and astronomy at Istanbul University. In her extensive career as an astrophysicist, Eryurt worked with Alastair G.W. Cameron at NASA to study the properties and evolution of the sun. Her research contributed to the success of the Apollo 11 mission, and she was later awarded the Apollo Achievement Award for her contributions.

The doodle shows Eryurt staring up at the word "Google" forming the night sky filled with stars, planets, constellations and a rocket. Google also referenced Eryurt's interest in mathematics with a constellation shaped like the square root symbol.

Over five decades ago, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to step foot on the moon. Last year, Google marked the 50th anniversary of NASA's Apollo 11 mission with an animated doodle narrated by Michael Collins, Apollo 11's command module pilot.