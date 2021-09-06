Google Doodle honors America's workers on Labor Day

Google

For many Americans, Labor Day means enjoying the waning days of summer with friends and family at backyard barbecues, the beach or mountain retreats. But it's also the day when the nation's laborers take a well-deserved day off.

Falling each year on the first Monday of September, Labor Day is a national holiday that honors the social and economic achievements of American workers. Although already celebrated in dozens of states, it became an official federal holiday in 1894 after the deadly riots of the Pullman Strike, which pitted railway workers against the railroads and US government.

Google's Doodle on Monday pays tribute to a variety of workers essential to keeping our lives moving during the pandemic, including construction workers, farmers and emergency personnel -- all properly masked to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The mask each worker in the Doodle wears highlights the sacrifice many are making amid the pandemic, when many workers deemed essential stayed on the job, offering aid to those infected and helping maintain a sense of order while helping check the virus' spread.