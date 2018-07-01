Google Doodle highlights the work of Brazilian artist Athos Bulcão

Athos Bulcao was born July 2, 1918, exactly 100 years ago today, which is why Monday's Google Doodle celebrates his life and his art.

Bulcao was most famous for his unique tile, which decorate many of Rio's most famous public spaces. The Doodle replicates this in its style and execution. He was heavily involved as a collaborator on the construction of Brasilia, the federal capital. His tiles decorate many famous buildings within, such as National Congress, the National Theater and the University of Brasilia.

He was famous for working alongside Oscar Niemeyer, one of the most important architects of the 20th century and a key figure in the development of modern architecture.

