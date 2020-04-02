Google Doodle has tips for conquering coronavirus by staying at home

Google

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage populations around the world, the prevailing medical thought is that everyone can help slow the spread of the disease by washing your hands frequently, social distancing when out in public, but most of all, by sheltering in place.

With 1 million coronavirus cases reported worldwide, governments around the globe have ordered residents to self-quarantine at home, closed nonessential businesses and restricted what individuals can do. Across the world, hundreds of millions residents are mandated to stay at home in a global effort to check the spread of the novel coronavirus -- from Spain to India to the UK.

While Google knows that only leaving the house for essential activities, such as going to doctor's appointments and the grocery store, may seem a bit restrictive, it also knows the value of sheltering in place at this challenging time. But there are also some pluses to staying home.

Google published a Doodle on Friday to highlight some of the beneficial activities one can engage in without leaving your shelter. The message of the Doodle: "Stay Home. Save Lives. Help Stop Coronavirus."

The letters in Google's Doodle, all safely confined in their homes, shows the Big G relaxing with a book, while others sing and exercise. And don't think that all human interaction is necessarily discarded as two of the Doodle's letters make the love connection over the phone.

The Doodle also links to useful information about the disease and its symptoms, social safety practices and latest developments.

For almost as long as Google has been around, it's livened up its barebones search page with artwork that draws attention to notable people, events, holidays and anniversaries. Google often turns its spotlight on heroes of the medical community, including Dr. Virginia Apgar, who developed a quick method for evaluating the health of newborns, and Dr. Rene Favalor, a heart surgeon who pioneered coronary artery bypass surgery. With much recent attention on the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, Google last month honored hand-washing pioneer Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis.

Don't let Google's message go unheeded -- the stakes are too high. Stay at home as much as possible. Pull out a musical instrument, board game or fire up your favorite streaming service.

Do it for the people most important in your life so they stay in your life and you stay in theirs.