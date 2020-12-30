Google Doodle goes cuckoo to usher in New Year's Eve

Google

The clock is ticking on 2020, and Google is happy to let us all know.

In its traditional New Year's Eve style, Google has created an animated Doodle to mark the final minutes of our old year and welcome the new one. And at the center of this year's Doodle is a clock ticking down the remaining seconds for us.

Google typically rings in the new year with an animated animal. A year ago, it chose the familiar Froggy, the search giant's weather frog to welcome 2020. Perhaps Google actually saw into the future at the time, knowing that 2020 would be a toad of a year.

So, it's perhaps no surprise that Google has apparently decided to return to the feathered friends of new years past. While we await the big midnight reveal and revelry, it should be no mystery what awaits us with Google's clock. Why, you would have to be cuckoo to miss it.

Google even alludes to how crazy 2020 has been, noting that "it's been a cuckoo year," but it's also optimistic for a better one ahead for us all.

"The countdown begins now, and when the clock strikes midnight a new year will spread its wings!" Google says in introducing its party host.

You can also celebrate the new year by going to Google search and punching in the search terms New Year's Eve. A confetti popper will shower your results.

While we celebrate surviving another trip around the sun, it's also important to survive well into the near year. In years past, that meant not drinking and driving. While that's still paramount, it's also important to remember that this year's challenges don't fly away with the changing of the calendar. Stay close to the nest with your core flock, but if you do need to venture out, please remember to wear a mask.

Whatever you do, stay safe and see you in 2021 – hopefully, a much better year for us all.