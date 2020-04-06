Google Doodle gives thanks to scientists battling coronavirus

Google

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage populations around the world, with more than 1.3 million cases confirmed, millions more are self-quarantining at home in a global effort to check its spread. And still, a rare breed of people selflessly go about their daily lives, offering aid to those infected and those who help maintain a sense of order while the rest of us shelter in place.

Google is honoring those heroes this week with a series of appreciation Doodles. The first, debuting on Monday, public health workers and to researchers in the scientific community. They are working hard to find a vaccine for the virus as well as offering guidance on hygiene, social distancing and charting out expected peaks in the virus spread.

The tech frequently livens up its bare-bones search page with artwork that draws attention to notable people, events, holidays and anniversaries. Google often turns its spotlight on heroes of the medical community, including Dr. Virginia Apgar, who developed a quick method for evaluating the health of newborns, as well as Dr. Rene Favalor, a heart surgeon who pioneered coronary artery bypass surgery. With much recent attention on efforts to disrupt the novel coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19, the company last month honored hand-washing pioneer Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis.

Google

Google has also used its doodle to remind us of lesser-known real-world heroes, ones who have long since left this world and can't hear our thanks anymore.

Then there are the doctors, nurses and other medical personnel who are out there doing good things right now. Google's Doodle on Tuesday honors those heroes

Working long hours, under emotionally and physically stressful conditions, and often with inadequate protection, these selfless people have to balance their work with the risk posed to their personal health and the safety of their loved ones. While many of us shelter in place, they are making a conscious decision to expose themselves to patients suffering from COVID-19.

They have lives just like everyone else, including families and loved ones many now have to avoid for safety's sake. Doctors who sleep in their garage when their shift is over to avoid contact with their spouse and children and prevent the possibility of spreading an infection. Nurses who worry about the care their elderly parents are receiving because they haven't seen them for weeks and it will probably be several more until they can.

Just like you and I, they have lives -- lives they are putting at risk to care for the rest of us.

There are more heroes to thank, and Google plans to spotlight them in the coming days.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.