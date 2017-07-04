Google Doodle goes wild for Fourth of July

Google

Google is ready to celebrate 'Merica with a Doodle inspired by Stephen Mather, the first director of the National Parks Service.

Google marked the Fourth of July on Tuesday with a red, white and blue design that commemorates the day -- back in 1776 -- the Continental Congress voted to adopt the Declaration of Independence.

In addition to the bars and stars, the Doodle features a bear, moose, rabbit, deer and several other animals. Google said it drew inspiration from Mather, who was a noted conservationist and who also happened to be born on July 4. The company added that America's national parks now span "84 million acres and host more than 275 million visitors every year."

"However you spend this Fourth of July, we hope you'll join us in wishing America a very happy birthday!" Google said in a blog post.