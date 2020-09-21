Google Doodle encourages you to register to vote, with information on how

Google

Tuesday is the first day of fall in the Northern Hemisphere -- a day Google typically notes with a Doodle. And while residents of most countries north of the Equator are seeing that season-changing Doodle, Americans are seeing a Doodle that includes buttons adorned with the patriotic colors of red, white and blue and the message to "Register to vote!"

For in addition to being the first day of fall, Tuesday is also Voter Registration Day in the United States. Founded in 2012, the holiday, observed on the fourth Tuesday of September, urges all eligible voters to register to vote.

The awareness campaign -- timed just months before large elections of the year -- is designed to provide voters with important information about how to register to vote in their local districts and basic vote information.

Voting isn't as simple as driving to a polling place or requesting a mail-in ballot -- there are steps you need to take to ensure you're prepared to vote on Election Day, which is Nov. 3 this year. For example, you need to be registered to vote and you may be required to bring a specific form of identification with you to the polls.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, many states are now opening absentee or mail-in voting to all citizens. You can also choose to vote early at your polling location if it's offered in your state.

Google's Doodle on Tuesday links to a trove of information about how to register to vote.