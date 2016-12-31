Google doodle eagerly awaits new year

Photo by Google

It's almost over.

The year that many blame for taking so many celebrities from us has but mere hours left before it too passes from this world. To mark the end of 2016 and the arrival of 2017, Google has created an animated doodle of balloons bouncing in a net, eagerly awaiting their chance to drop down and join the celebration.

While we celebrate surviving another trip around the sun, it's also important to survive this last day of the year, which many already associate with too much doom and gloom. If you plan to party tonight, make plans that will help you kick off the new year in good health.

If you drink, please don't drive. Download a ride-sharing app, save the number of a taxi company in your phone contacts or just crash on a friend's couch. (It's better than crashing on the road.)

If you don't drink, be the designated driver for those who might have had too much, even if you aren't partying. In a growing trend on social media, non-drinkers are offering to provide safe rides for their local friends. It's a good way to keep from losing friends from your friends list.

Whatever you do, have fun, stay safe and see you next year.