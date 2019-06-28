Christelle Matildo/Google

Magic kites, space travel, going green, comic books, farming and family love -- the top five finalists of the National Doodle for Google children's competition have been revealed, with their drawings representing these topics and more. Using technology to cure diseases and support people medically, as well as traveling space and advancing media through tech were also part of the above picture, from Christelle Matildo in the grade 6-7 group.

Google Doodles are temporary versions of the tech company's logo on its homepage to honor holidays and historic occasions. This month, Google has been celebrating the Women's World Cup, 50 years of gay pride, Father's Day and even the creation of the felafel.

Arantza Peña Popo/Google

With Google Doodles opening its platform to kids, the other finalists represent the K-3 grade group with promoting more farms to grow our own food and help save the planet; the 4-5 grade group with a magic kite that turns adults into children so they can use their imagination without limits and their hearts "without problems of adults"; the 8-9 grade group with comic book stylings of the tech giant's logo; and the 10-12 grade group with a picture of finalist Arantza Peña Popo supporting her mother when she grows old the way her mother supported her as a child.

Finalists came from Texas, Puerto Rico, Connecticut, Georgia and New Jersey, though there were finalists from every state and territory.

Google said the kid's comp doodles represent "what this next generation is hoping for."