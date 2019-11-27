Google Doodle celebrates Thanksgiving hand turkeys

Google

The Google Doodle celebrating Thanksgiving this year is all about bonding with your family, the search giant says. In a new animated doodle Wednesday, Google is paying tribute to those crayon hand turkeys you used to draw back in preschool.

"Today's Doodle celebrates Thanksgiving with a tribute to 'hand turkeys,' an easy-to-make holiday bonding activity," Google said. "A time for gathering with loved ones and giving thanks for the blessings in your life, Americans of all walks of life observe this holiday on the last Thursday in November."

Another Google sketch shows hand turkeys representing corn and football.