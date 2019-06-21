Google Doodle marks the solstice with... a palm tree in the Arctic

Friday marks Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere when the North Pole is at maximum tilt toward the sun. This means the further north you go, the longer it will stay light -- a great reason to celebrate, as is the way in the internet era, with a Google Doodle.
Google's Solstice Doodle is visible throughout North America, Europe, Russia and India and shows an undeniably cute cartoon Earth smiling up at a palm tree and sun lounger perched atop the Arctic.
Now, we're all aware that the polar ice caps are melting, but fortunately that doesn't mean that palm tree can grow there, yet.
Given the intensity of the ongoing climate crisis, Google portraying the Arctic as a warm-weather summer vacay destination and the Earth seeming cheerful about the situation could be seen as a little tone deaf.
Either that, or Google is making a subliminal comment on climate change that we don't... quite... get.
Meanwhile in the Southern Hemisphere, Google celebrated the Winter Solstice on Friday with a Doodle featuring a snowman perched atop the Earth, which seems much more apt.
Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
