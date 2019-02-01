Google Doodle celebrates Sojourner Truth, abolitionist and women's rights advocate

Google Doodle/Loveis Wise

Friday's Google Doodle offered a glimpse at the life of Sojourner Truth, who fought for women's rights and against slavery.



Born Isabella (Belle) Baumfree in 1797, she lived her early years as a slave in Swartekill, New York, and escaped to freedom in 1826 after the state started to abolish slavery.

She later became one of the first black women to win a court case against a white man after suing for her 5-year-old son Peter's freedom from an Alabama plantation owner -- the courthouse where the case was heard is seen in the Doodle.

After changing her name to Sojourner Truth, she opened a new chapter in her life and became a preacher, abolitionist and suffragist.

Her memoirs were published as The Narrative of Sojourner Truth: A Northern Slave in 1850, which kicked off a lecture tour that saw her deliver the iconic "Ain't I Woman?" speech at an 1851 women's rights conference in Akron, Ohio.

She met President Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War and later encountered President Ulysses S. Grant.

Truth died at her home in Battle Creek, Michigan, on Nov. 26, 1883.

In 2016, the Treasury Department said she'll appear on the back of the new $10 bill along with Lucretia Mott, Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Alice Paul and the 1913 Woman Suffrage Procession. We'll see that in 2020 -- the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

