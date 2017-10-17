Google Doodle celebrates pop icon Selena Quintanilla

Google

Google on Tuesday honored Mexican-America singer Selena Quintanilla with her own Google Doodle.

The logo placed above every Google search comes out the same day Quintanilla released her first studio album, self-titled "Selena," in 1989. The Doodle includes a short YouTube video highlighting her life and music.

Born in Lake Jackson, Texas, on April 16, 1971, Quintanilla started developing her singing talents at an early age and became a star of Tejano music, a Texas-born style that blends Mexican and American genres including pop and ranchera.

She won a Grammy for best Mexican/American album in 1993, making her the first female and youngest Tejano artist to win the award.

The Selena doodle is on the Google homepage in the United States as well as Mexico, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, Cuba, Paraguay, Uruguay and India.