Google Doodle celebrates 'out of this world' Valentine's Day with giftable GIFs

Love is in the air, as it always is the closer we get to Valentine's Day. But this year, it's also in outer space, with our extraterrestrial friends.

Indeed, for Google, the day we celebrate love and romance is "out of this world," and the tech giant is celebrating that theme this year with a Valentine's Day Doodle that features a pair of adorable aliens exchanging celestial sweet nothings.

For almost as long as Google has been around, it's livened up its barebones search page with artwork that draws attention to notable people, events, holidays and anniversaries. Special days that Google Doodles have celebrated include Pac-Man's anniversary, Copernicus' birthday and Mother's Day.

You've probably already gotten a card, flowers and sweets for your sweetheart, but Google has one more gift you can give to your sweetie: GIFs! Yes, GIFs, but no ordinary GIFs. These are loving GIFs from outer space settings you can send as a Valentine's Day card. Merely search for "ValentinesDoodle" in Gboard, GIF Keyboard by Tenor, or the GIF search in popular social sites for the appropriate GIF and send if off.

Here are some of the GIFs you can send, sealed with a cosmic kiss, of course!

