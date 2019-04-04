Google Doodle celebrates jazzman Hugh Masekela's 80th birthday

Google Doodle

Thursday's Google Doodle took a jazzy turn as it shone the spotlight on South African musician Hugh Masekela on what would've been his 80th birthday.

Masekela was born in the eastern city of Witbank (renamed eMalahleni in 2006) on April 4, 1939, and took up the trumpet when he was 14.

However, he and his band, Jazz Epistles, were forced to leave the country by apartheid government in 1960 and he didn't return for 30 years. During this period, his song Grazing in the Grass hit No. 1 in the US.

Masekela lost his battle with prostate cancer on Jan. 23, 2018, aged 78.