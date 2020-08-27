Google Doodle celebrates French writer Alexandre Dumas

Google

Google is paying tribute to French writer Alexandre Dumas, whose famous works include The Count of Monte Cristo and The Three Musketeers, with Friday's Doodle slideshow. An abbreviated version of The Count of Monte Cristo is included in the Doodle artwork. On Aug. 28, 1844, the first installment of the novel was published in a Parisian newspaper.

Dumas was born in 1802 in Villers-Cotterêts, France, under the name Dumas Davy de la Pailleterie. He adopted the name Alexandre Dumas, taking on the last name of his paternal grandmother, Marie-Césette Dumas, a woman of African descent and a slave in present-day Haiti.

Dumas moved to Paris in 1822, becoming a playwright before finding major success with his novels of the 1840s. He's one of the world's most popular French authors, with his books being translated into more than 100 languages.