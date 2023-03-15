Google Doodle Celebrates Flavorful Filipino Adobo

Google's latest Doodle celebrates popular Filipino dish adobo, "a symbol and expression of Filipino pride that varies from region to region, family to family, palate to palate," according to a post from Google.

Filipino adobo features marinated meat or vegetables braised into a stew, Google noted. Vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, bay leaves and black pepper are among the ingredients commonly used.

Wednesday's change to the Google logo comes on an anniversary for the word "adobo." It was first added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2006, and was included on the word list of the next OED quarterly update on March 15, 2007.

The doodle's illustrator, Anthony Irwin, said in the post that he "tried to capture that simple childhood joy of leaning in and savoring the kind of food that makes home feel like home."