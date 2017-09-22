Google Doodle celebrates first day of autumn

Google

The first day of autumn has arrived -- a glorious time of year filled with woolly jumpers, knitted scarves and the occasional game of conkers (no stamps, please).

Today's Google Doodle celebrates this year's autumn equinox (for all of us living in the Northern Hemisphere) with a charming animation of a mouse frolicking in the season's fallen leaves before enjoying a cup of tea.

Google hasn't forgotten about our friends in the Southern Hemisphere, who will be observing the first day of spring. You're treated to a similar mouse, this time with no scarf, picking a daffodil from his garden before going to bed. Lovely.

