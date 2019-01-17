Google Doodle bows to Stanislavski, the man behind method acting

Google Doodle

Thursday's Google Doodle pays tribute to Konstantin Stanislavski, a Russian actor, on what would've been his 156th birthday.

Getty Images

Konstantin Sergeyevich Alexeyev was born in Moscow on Jan. 17, 1863, and took the stage name Stanislavski to conceal his theatrical work from his affluent family.

Initially a performer, he also took an interest in directing and production, and he founded the Moscow Arts Theater with playwright and director Vladimir Nemirovich-Danchenko in 1898.

But Stanislavksi is best known for his "system" of training actors -- which developed into method acting in Hollywood and on Broadway, where it became associated with award-winning performers like Marlon Brando, Meryl Streep and Al Pacino, among many others.

He came up with seven questions, which can be seen in the animated Doodle that's visible in parts of Europe, Asia and South America, for actors to ask as they explored their characters:

Who am I?



Where am I?



What time is it?



What do I want?



Why do I want it?



How will I get what I want?



What must I overcome to get what I want?



They're designed to make actors reflect deeply on their characters and what's motivating them.

"Remember: there are no small parts, only small actors," Stanislavski said.

He was awarded the Red Banner of Labor and the Order of Lenin and given the title "People's Artist of the USSR." He died in Moscow on Aug. 7, 1938, aged 75.

Don't want to pay the Netflix price hike? Check out these 10 free alternatives .

The horror movies coming in 2019: Are you ready to scream?