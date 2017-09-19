Google Doodle bows to Mexican dance pioneer Amalia Hernandez

Google

The power of dance is such that it can convey an entire culture.

In 1952, Amalia Hernandez founded the Ballet Folklorico de Mexico, a unique dance company whose goal was to illustrate the diversity of Mexico.

Hernandez, whose would have been 100 on Tuesday, created a dance style that stemmed from her work as a choreographer at the National Institute of Fine Arts, Mexico. She combined formal training in modern dance with traditional Mexican folk dance to create a style known as baile folklorico.

In 1952, she founded the Ballet Folklorico de Mexico, a dance troupe consisting of just eight members. In 1954, the troupe performed on TV and found such success that it was later featured in a weekly broadcast, choreographing a new dance each time. The group then toured North America and represented Mexico in the Pan American Games in 1959.

Hernandez died at 83 in Mexico, the country she celebrated through dance. Her dance lives on as the Ballet Folklorico de Mexico, which still performs today.

