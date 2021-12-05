Google Doodle bakes up interactive pizza puzzle game

Google

Google has a new Doodle on Monday you can count on eating up a chunk of your free time.

Google is celebrating the history of pizza with an interactive puzzle Doodle that challenges you to slice up pizzas with some of the most popular toppings from around the world to order. Sounds easy, you say? Well, the deeper you get into the crust of the game, the harder they get.

The Doodle celebrates this day in 2007 when the culinary art of Neapolitan "Pizzaiuolo" was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The southwestern Italian city of Naples is widely credited with inventing the pizza known today in the late 1700s.

Combination pizzas are popular, but not all the toppings appeal to everyone. So, to maximize everyone's enjoyment, you have to slice up the pies to satisfy the taste of all the diners. Google tells you how many slices with which toppings are necessary and it's up to you to deliver. That means the order will require the same pie to yield three slices of pepperoni only, three slices of pepperoni and pineapple, and two slices of pineapple and tomato.

You get more stars based on how accurately you slice, but beware: The geography can be tricky, so cut carefully.

The Doodle challenges you to slice up some of the world's most popular pies, from pepperoni and Calabresa pizzas to Hawaiian and teriyaki mayonnaise creations.

Now, dig in.