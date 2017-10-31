Does Google Docs have faulty locks?

Richard Theis/Getty

Google Docs dished out more tricks than treats for some users hit by locked-out accounts Tuesday.

A slew of Google Docs users reached out to the service's Twitter account Tuesday morning that they're being wrongfully locked out of their files with a warning about violating terms of service. Users complained they've lost access to their files that contain harmless material, like mundane school assignments and an in-process article about Halloween.

The lockout is accompanied by a warning that the item violates terms of service, the groundrules that Google requires of people who take part in the free, cloud-based program.

Working away happily on @googledocs with a response to reviewers. Suddenly: "This document is in violation of Terms of Service". #WTF pic.twitter.com/o2pjoTTTWo — Leighton Pumpkin 🎃 (@widdowquinn) October 31, 2017

A Google spokesman said the company is investigating an issue with Google Docs and will provide more information "when appropriate."