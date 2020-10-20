Google discontinues the Nest Secure Alarm System

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Google has discontinued Nest Secure, the company's DIY home security system. Announced in late 2017 for a starting price of $499, the Nest Secure Alarm System was Google's high-end answer to other self-installed home security systems from SimpliSafe, Abode, Scout and others. Nest Secure was a solid system for people who were already sold on the Nest smart home and had -- or planned to add -- Nest thermostats and other related Nest devices into the mix.

This news follows a Google and ADT partnership announcement in August, which closed in September. Google has invested $450 million in ADT in exchange for shares of Class B common stock, giving Google a 6.6% stake in ADT.

The buy button on Google's product page for the Nest Secure Alarm System now reads "No longer available." "Google Nest will no longer be producing Nest Secure, however we will continue to support our security users in all the same ways," a Nest spokesperson told CNET over email.