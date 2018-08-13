Google DeepMind's AI can now detect over 50 sight-threatening eye conditions

AI is regularly heralded by tech industry insiders as the solution to all of our problems, included those posed by healthcare.

London-based DeepMind, owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, focuses heavily on the specifics of using artificial intelligence in healthcare, and on Monday released a study showing progress it's made in using AI to diagnose eye conditions.

Published in the scientific journal Nature, the study claims that DeepMind, in partnership with Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, has trained its algorithms to detect over 50 sight-threatening conditions to the same accuracy as expert clinicians. It is also capable of correctly recommending the most appropriate course of action for patients and prioritise those in most urgent need of care.

In a project that began two years ago, DeepMind trained its machine learning algorithms using thousands of historic and fully anonymized eye scans to identify diseases that could lead to sight loss. According to the study, they can now do so with 94 percent accuracy, and the hope is that they could eventually be used to transform how eye exams are conducted around the world.

You might be wondering why we need AI to do this job that has up until now been carried out by medical staff. But diagnosing eye diseases from ocular scans is incredibly time-consuming for doctors due to their complexity. Due to the aging global population, eye disease is also becoming more prevalent not less, increasing the burden on healthcare systems.

"The number of eye scans we're performing is growing at a pace much faster than human experts are able to interpret them," said Pearse Keane, consultant ophthalmologist at Moorfields in a statement. "There is a risk that this may cause delays in the diagnosis and treatment of sight-threatening diseases, which can be devastating for patients."

Using AI instead could mean earlier diagnoses for patients and therefore earlier treatment, leading to less deterioration in eyesight down the line. "It gives us the best chance of saving people's sight," said Keane.

DeepMind's AI has been trained using one particular type of eye scanner, but researchers say it's compatible with any model. Not only does this mean it can be used widely and without hardware restrictions, but that it will remain useful in future even when equipment is replaced and updated.

DeepMind

The AI can also show its working, explaining to doctors how it arrived at a particular decision, which will allow them to scrutinize whether it has made the right call before going ahead with treatment.

Before the AI can be used in hospitals to diagnose real patients it must now go through clinical trials and gain regulatory approval.

"As optometrists are often the first port of call for people with the symptoms of eye disease, we are very excited about the potential that AI has to assist them in helping patients," said Martin Cordiner, head of research at the UK's College of Optometrists in a statement. "We look forward to the results of clinical trials of this technology."

AI is taking on a number of roles within healthcare more widely. Back in June, Babylon Health said Wednesday that it gave its artificial intelligence technology the same test required of would-be general practitioners in Britain and that the AI performed better than humans. In March, researchers found that machine learning can classify heart anatomy on an ultrasound scan better than a human. AI is also being used to help emergency call dispatchers in Europe detect heart attack situations.