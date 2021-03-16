Google follows Apple in cutting Play Store fees for developers

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google will cut Play app store fees to 15% for the first $1 million developers make on the platform each year, the company said Tuesday. It follows Apple making a similar move with its rival App Store last November.

The changes will kick in on July 1, the search giant noted, and apply to every developer regardless of size. Its fee will jump to the standard 30% once developers make more than $1 million in sales for a year.

"With this change, 99% of developers globally that sell digital goods and services with Play will see a 50% reduction in fees," Sameer Samat, Google's vice president of product management, said in a blog post.

Last summer, Fortnite developer Epic sued Google and Apple for removing its game from their app stores. Epic added a direct payment service to its Fortnite app, which circumvented the app store owners' payment system and commission.