Google creates interactive hub to explain Syrian refugee crisis

Google/UNHCR

Searching for Syria? The UN refugee agency has teamed up with Google to create a website that will answer all of your questions.

Launched on Monday, the interactive website answers the five most common search queries about the Syria and the refugee crisis. In 2016, people searched for information about the refugee crisis tens of millions of times, according to Google.

"Searching for Syria" tackles questions such as "What is going on in Syria?" and "What was Syria like before the war?" The answers combine data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) with Google Maps, satellite imagery, videos, photography and stories from refugees to show both the scale of the war and the human side of crisis.

As fake news continues to spread across the internet, the "Searching for Syria" project is designed to help inform people who are looking for a trustworthy source of information.

"Sharing these trends, based on UNHCR's verified data, will ensure that people searching to better understand one of the most terrible events of the last six years will be able to do just that," Google said in a blog post.