Google creates $4M crisis fund to support immigration causes

The Washington Post/Getty Images

Google is putting its money where its mouth is.

The tech giant is creating a $2 million crisis fund for immigrant causes, which can be matched by up to $2 million from Google employees, potentially amounting to $4 million in donations that would benefit four organizations.

Sundar Pichai, Google's chief executive, detailed the fund in a memo sent out to all staff on Sunday, reported USA Today. A Google spokeswoman confirmed the report Monday morning.

The fund's creation follows Pichai's criticism of President Donald Trump's immigration order, issued Friday. The executive order puts in place a temporary ban on entry into the US by citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries as a deterrent to potential acts of terrorism. It created uncertainty at many airports over the weekend as federal agencies worked to interpret the requirements and sparked widespread protests across the US by people who saw the move as excessive and "un-American."

The immigration order has garnered strongly worded criticism from across the tech industry, with Apple, Microsoft, Twitter, Facebook and many others joining the chorus of voices condemning Trump's decision.

The fund will be Google's largest crisis campaign ever. It would provide funds to the American Civil Liberties Union, Immigrant Legal Resource Center, International Rescue Committee and UNHCR.

Google also encouraged more than 100 employees to return from traveling overseas immediately for fear they would not be allowed back into the US.

