Made by Google

After dozens of Google Pixel 4 leaks over the past weeks, Made by Google has tweeted the first picture confirming the upcoming flagship phone. The image seems to confirm that the device will have a square camera module on the back with three rear cameras.

Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 12, 2019

"Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4," the tweet says.

Rumors earlier this week suggested the Pixel 4 phone could come equipped with the tech giant's Project Soli chip, which would let users operate phones via hand gestures using Google's radar-based motion sensors.

Google had unveiled Project Soli at I/O back in 2016 with a video showing how people could use the technology to control their smartwatch and smart speakers by moving their hands and fingers.

Google's upcoming Pixel 4 smartphone is also rumored to have a notch, two speaker grills on the edge at either side of the USB-C port and volume and power on the right-hand side of the phone. It'll reportedly lack a fingerprint scanner and buttons on the left side.

The Pixel 4 is rumored to launch in October and will likely run Android Q.

Mentioned Above Google Pixel (32GB, Quite Black) $219 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.