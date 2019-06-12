After dozens of Google Pixel 4 leaks over the past weeks, Made by Google has tweeted the first picture confirming the upcoming flagship phone. The image seems to confirm that the device will have a square camera module on the back with three rear cameras.
"Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4," the tweet says.
Rumors earlier this week suggested the Pixel 4 phone could come equipped with the tech giant's Project Soli chip, which would let users operate phones via hand gestures using Google's radar-based motion sensors.
Google had unveiled Project Soli at I/O back in 2016 with a video showing how people could use the technology to control their smartwatch and smart speakers by moving their hands and fingers.
Google's upcoming Pixel 4 smartphone is also rumored to have a notch, two speaker grills on the edge at either side of the USB-C port and volume and power on the right-hand side of the phone. It'll reportedly lack a fingerprint scanner and buttons on the left side.
The Pixel 4 is rumored to launch in October and will likely run Android Q.
iOS 13 comes with new Siri voice, dark mode, privacy features: All the new software Apple will soon deliver to your iPhone.
Best power banks and battery packs for Android devices: Looking for a pocket-size power bank for charging your Android smartphone on the go? Here are some top picks.
Discuss: Google Pixel 4 confirmed with first official photo on Twitter
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.