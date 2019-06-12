CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Google Pixel 4 confirmed with first official photo on Twitter

Made by Google has tweeted the first official picture of the upcoming Pixel flagship phone.

google-pixel-4-official

Note what looks like a square camera module with several rear cameras.

 Made by Google

After dozens of Google Pixel 4 leaks over the past weeks, Made by Google has tweeted the first picture confirming the upcoming flagship phone. The image seems to confirm that the device will have a square camera module on the back with three rear cameras.

"Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4," the tweet says.

Rumors earlier this week suggested the Pixel 4 phone could come equipped with the tech giant's Project Soli chip, which would let users operate phones via hand gestures using Google's radar-based motion sensors.

Google had unveiled Project Soli at I/O back in 2016 with a video showing how people could use the technology to control their smartwatch and smart speakers by moving their hands and fingers.

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL on CNET

Google's upcoming Pixel 4 smartphone is also rumored to have a notch, two speaker grills on the edge at either side of the USB-C port and volume and power on the right-hand side of the phone. It'll reportedly lack a fingerprint scanner and buttons on the left side.

The Pixel 4 is rumored to launch in October and will likely run Android Q.

Mentioned Above
Google Pixel (32GB, Quite Black)
$219
See it
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

iOS 13 comes with new Siri voice, dark mode, privacy features: All the new software Apple will soon deliver to your iPhone.

Best power banks and battery packs for Android devices: Looking for a pocket-size power bank for charging your Android smartphone on the go? Here are some top picks.

Google Pixel Phone and Google Pixel XL Phone

Next Article: 11 great gifts under $100 you can still get in time for Father's Day