Google confirms new Pixel 3 phone in its ultimate leak

The leaks keep on coming.

Even as Google kicked off its Made By Google event in New York City, Tuesday, a short video appearing to show upcoming product announcements like a new Pixel 3 phone, the Google Home Hub, and the Pixel Slate tablet surfaced on YouTube from the Made by Google YouTube account.

The unlisted video looked like the sort of promo video we're likely to see during the event itself. The video was quickly taken down.

Meanwhile on Verizon's website, a listing for the Pixel 3 is already live. As the event started, Google played a video poking fun at the leaks preceding Tuesday's announcements.

This is a developing story.

