Google confirmed Nest Hub Max has a release date: Sept. 9

First announced in May at Google I/O and promised for this summer, the Google Nest Hub Max now has an official release date. The smart display with a 10-inch touchscreen, gesture controls and a built-in Nest Cam will hit shelves on Sept. 9.

The date was spotted on Tuesday by Droid Life and 9-to-5 Google in the Google Store listing for the product. Since then, the date has been removed, but a Google representative confirmed to CNET on Wednesday that it's real.

The Google Nest Hub Max is the first product to debut under the new combined Google Nest brand. I'm a big fan of the smaller Google Nest Hub (formerly the Google Home Hub). It responds to voice commands like a smart speaker, and it uses its small 7-inch touchscreen well. You can look at pictures, watch videos, check the weather, glance at the steps of a recipe and more.

The Nest Hub Max will do all of that, plus it will have a bigger screen and more powerful speakers. It'll have a built-in Nest Cam so it can watch for motion while you're away. The cam will also be able to recognize your face and show a customized home screen. You'll even be able to control the Hub Max with gestures -- if you hold up your hand, you can play and pause music.

The Hub Max will cost $229 (£219, AU$349), a competitive price that matches the second-generation Amazon Echo Show. The compelling mix of features could make it the best smart display yet if it lives up to its potential, and now we know when we'll find out.