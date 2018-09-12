Google's Sergey Brin calls 2016 election 'offensive' in leaked video

James Martin/CNET

After the 2016 US election, executives from Google and its parent company Alphabet remarked on the outcome at a companywide meeting, according to a leaked video published by Breitbart Wednesday.

The video is of Google's weekly "TGIF" meeting, in which the company typically hears remarks from leadership and employees ask questions about anything from the lunch menu to the company's latest controversy. At the meeting, days after President Donald Trump's victory, Google executives addressed the company's workforce directly about his victory.

"Let's face it, most people here are pretty upset and pretty sad because of the election," Google co-founder and Alphabet President Sergey Brin said in the video. "As an immigrant and a refugee, I find this election deeply offensive, and I'm sure many of you do too."

"There is a lot of fear within Google. I've gotten a lot of emails ... there are people who are very afraid," added Google CEO Sundar Pichai. "I grew up in India and there were many things wrong, but it was a democratic country and we've gone through many, many, many hairy moments like this."

At one point, Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat appears to be holding back tears when talking about election night. "It was this massive kick in the gut that we were going to lose," she said. "And it was really painful."

The video is likely to ramp up scrutiny of Google among conservatives, who have accused the company recently of political bias on the company's services. The leak also comes a week after Google skipped a high-profile hearing on Capitol Hill, in which Congress grilled Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over election integrity, security and the perceived leanings of the company's algorithms. The decision to not send Pichai or Alphabet CEO Larry Page drew widespread ire from lawmakers.

A Google spokeswoman said the remarks at the meeting have no bearing on how Google builds its products.

"At a regularly scheduled all-hands meeting, some Google employees and executives expressed their own personal views in the aftermath of a long and divisive election season," the spokeswoman said. "Nothing was said at that meeting, or any other meeting, to suggest that any political bias ever influences the way we build or operate our products. To the contrary, our products are built for everyone, and we design them with extraordinary care to be a trustworthy source of information for everyone, without regard to political viewpoint."

That might not be enough to convince Trump, who last month accused Google of political bias. He tweeted that Google's search results are "RIGGED," saying the company is "suppressing voices of Conservatives."

"I think Google has really taken advantage of a lot of people," he told reporters later that day. "Google and Twitter and Facebook, they're really treading on very, very troubled territory, and they have to be careful."

Then, a day later, he tweeted a video claiming Google promoted former President Barack Obama's State of the Union addresses every January -- but not his. Trump added the hashtag #StopTheBias. Google denied the accusation, saying the search engine's homepage did indeed promote Trump's address this past January. (A screenshot from the Internet Archive, which keeps a record of what appeared on web domains at any given time, also backs up Google's assertion.) Google said it didn't promote either Trump's or Obama's addresses from their first years in office because those speeches aren't technically considered State of the Union addresses.

Also last month, Sen. Orrin Hatch, a Republican from Utah, sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission asking it to re-examine Google's search and digital advertising practices, calling reports of anticompetitive conduct by the company "disquieting."

And Silicon Valley giants are only bound to get more scrutiny from Washington. On Wednesday, the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation said it invited representatives from Google, Apple and Amazon and other companies to testify about data privacy.

CNET's Sean Hollister contributed to this report.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.

Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place.