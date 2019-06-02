Google Cloud issues take down YouTube, Snapchat, Gmail and more

Downdetector/Screenshot by CNET

Having trouble with YouTube or Gmail? An apparent Google Cloud outage could be why.

Google Cloud experienced widespread issues Sunday, taking YouTube, Snapchat, Gmail, Discord and a host of other popular apps and services down across the eastern United States.

Google's status page for Cloud confirmed the company was having issues with the service as of 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. The search giant marked Google's Cloud Compute Engine and Cloud Networking services as suffering outages on its status dashboard.

YouTube seemed to be working on the West Coast, with a CNET reporter being able to access the video streaming site perfectly fine. A CNET editor on the East Coast, however, noted that he was encountering issues. One video, for example, was inaccessible for about 15 minutes.

News of the outage quickly spread across social media, with #YouTubeDOWN and #snapchatdown rising to the top of Twitter's Trending Topics section as users voiced their frustrations.

#YouTubeDOWN



*snapchat goes down and everyone freaks out*



“well at least things can’t get any worse”



Youtube: pic.twitter.com/zT1Eg7OdQN — soph ♪♫ (@sophiavespolii) June 2, 2019

When half the internet is getting Thanos snapped #YouTubeDOWN — Matthew (SergeantM) (@SergeantM_YT) June 2, 2019

Apparently its not just YouTube and Snapchat That has gone down.#YouTubeDOWN #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/pneVxUXGZv — Jack Scantlebury (@JackScants) June 2, 2019

Other services that rely on Google Cloud for hosting, such as Uber, Rocket League, and Discord also seemed to be experiencing issues as a result of the apparent outage.

Thank you for letting me know, though I'm sorry for the trouble! It looks like there might be a little hiccup with the Google Cloud server! You can keep an eye on their status page here: https://t.co/89IJWp8mRd

Thank you for your patience as this gets resolved! — Discord (@discordapp) June 2, 2019

Hey there! A widespread Google Cloud outage is affecting access to Rocket League servers. Please stay tuned to our social media channels for any updates regarding this when Google Cloud service returns to normal. — Rocket League Help (@RL_Support) June 2, 2019

Downdetector.com, which monitors network issues, showed widespread issues for the East Coast of the US as well as in parts of Europe for YouTube and Gmail.

It was not immediately clear what caused Sunday's issue or when services might be restored. CNET has reached out to Google for comment and will update when the company responds.