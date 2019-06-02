Google Cloud issues take down YouTube, Snapchat, Gmail and more

Having trouble with YouTube or Gmail? An apparent Google Cloud outage could be why.
Google Cloud experienced widespread issues Sunday, taking YouTube, Snapchat, Gmail, Discord and a host of other popular apps and services down across the eastern United States.
Google's status page for Cloud confirmed the company was having issues with the service as of 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. The search giant marked Google's Cloud Compute Engine and Cloud Networking services as suffering outages on its status dashboard.
YouTube seemed to be working on the West Coast, with a CNET reporter being able to access the video streaming site perfectly fine. A CNET editor on the East Coast, however, noted that he was encountering issues. One video, for example, was inaccessible for about 15 minutes.
News of the outage quickly spread across social media, with #YouTubeDOWN and #snapchatdown rising to the top of Twitter's Trending Topics section as users voiced their frustrations.
Other services that rely on Google Cloud for hosting, such as Uber, Rocket League, and Discord also seemed to be experiencing issues as a result of the apparent outage.
Downdetector.com, which monitors network issues, showed widespread issues for the East Coast of the US as well as in parts of Europe for YouTube and Gmail.
It was not immediately clear what caused Sunday's issue or when services might be restored. CNET has reached out to Google for comment and will update when the company responds.
