Google Chromecast hits Home Depot shelves ahead of official launch, report says

Two days before Google's Pixel 5 event, Google's rumored new Chromecast has been spotted for sale at Home Depot for $50. People on social media as well as tech site The Verge said they were able to purchase the still unannounced streaming device at the home improvement retailer. The receipt listed the new Chromecast as "Sabrina-Abbey Rock Candy," the hardware's codename, according to The Verge.

CNET reached out to Google for comment and we'll update when we hear back.

The new device apparently isn't available at all Home Depot locations, so you might not have any luck if you try to score one early yourself. One Reddit user came across one on Sunday and posted a photo:

After a leak earlier this year, Google's Chromecast Ultra successor has been spotted at a host of retailers for between $50 and $60, including Walmart. Earlier this month, Google's yet-to-be-released Nest Audio device was also spotted at a Walmart.

We should learn more about the new Chromecast with Google TV at the tech giant's "Launch Night In" event on Wednesday. Stay tuned!