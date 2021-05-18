Google Chrome will offer to fix your hacked passwords

Stephen Shankland/CNET

It's standard for web browsers to warn you when they discover one of your passwords is known to have been hacked. Now Google Chrome, the dominant browser, will be able to fix it with a single tap of a button. The technology works with Twitter and some other websites.

When Google spots a vulnerable password, Google Assistant will offer a "change password" button, Google announced at its Google I/O developer conference on Tuesday. It will arrive in Chrome on Android in the United States but will spread to other browsers and regions later.

The password change feature relies on Google's Duplex technology, an AI-powered service that fills out forms and takes other automated actions on the web. The feature will only work on a "small number" of supported sites initially, and you need to enable Chrome password sync.

The feature reflects the growing importance of password managers. We're bad at creating hard-to-crack passwords and even worse at remembering them, but password managers handle the grunt work. They're built into operating systems and browsers, but many people use standalone password managers that work across different browsers.

Website developers aren't required to change their sites to take advantage of the feature, Google said in a statement. "We'll be in touch with developers as we continue to expand the feature."