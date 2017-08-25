Google

Sometimes the best advances are the simplest. Google Chrome is testing a feature to make it easier than ever to mute audio from websites. The new feature is available in Google Chrome Canary, a version of Chrome aimed at developers and early adopters.

Google Chrome team member François Beaufort shared the news Friday in a post on Google Plus. He wrote that his team is testing a setting to mute/unmute a website with the Page Info bubble -- the area just to the left of the web address field.

"This will give you more control about which website is allowed to throw sound at you automatically," wrote Beaufort.

Muting website audio is nothing new; in fact you can currently do it in Chrome just by right-clicking on the the tab of the website. The new setting being tested seems to make your choice more permanent.