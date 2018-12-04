Google CEO Sundar Pichai will testify before the House on Dec. 11

Stephen Shankland

It's settled. Google CEO Sundar Pichai will appear before Congress on Dec. 11.

Pichai will testify next week before the House Judiciary Committee to discuss Google's "data collection, use and filtering practices," according to the committee's website.

The hearing was postponed Monday because of the state funeral for former US President George H.W. Bush, set for Wednesday in Washington. Pichai was originally scheduled to testify that day. Wednesday also has been declared a national day of mourning.

Pichai didn't attend a hearing in September where Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testified before Congress on alleged political bias against conservatives, foreign interference on social media, and misinformation.

The House Judiciary Committee and Google didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

It will be Pichai's first congressional appearance. CNET will be livestreaming the entire session.