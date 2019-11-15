Google CEO Sundar Pichai has told his employees they won't be having bi-weekly town hall meetings anymore. In an internal email published by The Verge Friday, Pichai said the TGIF meetings will be cut down to once a month, and will focus on "product and business strategy" rather than internal politics.
"TGIF has traditionally provided a place to come together, share progress and ask questions, but it's not working in its current form," Pichai's email said, adding only a quarter of employees attend TGIF. A Google spokesperson confirmed to CNET the email was accurate.
According to the chief executive's note to staff, Googlers expect different things from the meetings -- some want to focus on product launches and business strategies, while others want to "hear answers on other topics."
Pichai added that Google is "unfortunately seeing a coordinated effort to share our conversations outside of the company after every TGIF."
His comments follow a rise in activism among Google employees -- but he did say Google will "continue to hold town halls on important workplace issues," too, as well as some social TGIFs.
Originally published Nov. 15, 12:41 p.m. PT.
Update, 1:05 p.m.: Adds confirmation from Google.
Google CEO reportedly cuts back bi-weekly meetings following rise in employee activism
