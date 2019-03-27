Google CEO met with Trump to discuss relationship with China

Stephen Shankland/CNET

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he met with Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

The president said Pichai told him the search giant is "totally committed to the U.S. Military," as Google faces criticism over its work in China. Trump said the meeting "ended very well."

Just met with @SundarPichai, President of @Google, who is obviously doing quite well. He stated strongly that he is totally committed to the U.S. Military, not the Chinese Military.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2019

....Also discussed political fairness and various things that @Google can do for our Country. Meeting ended very well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2019

Google and the White House did not respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story...