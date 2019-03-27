President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he met with Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
The president said Pichai told him the search giant is "totally committed to the U.S. Military," as Google faces criticism over its work in China. Trump said the meeting "ended very well."
Google and the White House did not respond to requests for comment.
This is a developing story...
Apple's Showtime event: What to expect and how to watch: What we know so far about Apple's TV series, subscription news service and everything else it could announce at its next launch event on Monday, March 25.
Facebook wants to show it's a force for good amid scandals: The social network updates its tools for blood donations, nonprofits and mentorships.
Discuss: Google CEO met with Trump to discuss relationship with China
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.