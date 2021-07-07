Google celebrates Legally Blonde's 20th birthday with stylish Easter egg

Screenshot by Abrar Al-Heeti/CNET

It's been 20 years since Legally Blonde's Elle Woods blessed audiences with her bubbly personality, solid determination and undeniable style. Ahead of the July 13 anniversary of the film, Google is marking the occasion with what's surely an Elle-approved Easter egg: her signature pink purse.

When you search "Legally Blonde" on Google, you'll see a sparkling pink bag on the side of the search results. Click it to see Elle's trusty Chihuahua companion, Bruiser, hop out and undergo a little makeover. You'll also hear the signature line, "Hi, I'm Elle Woods, and this is Bruiser Woods, and we're both Gemini vegetarians."

The search results will also undergo a bit of a transformation, with much of the text changing from black to pink. If only, like Elle's resume, they could be scented, too.