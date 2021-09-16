Google

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which began on Wednesday, Sept. 15, Google announced a new feature for Google Assistant. Users can learn more about Latino history by asking "Hey Google, what happened today in Latino history?" on their Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker, display or phone.

Facts include everything from significant events to details on influential people. The content was curated by Arizona State University and the US-Mexico Foundation. Here's the fact Google Assistant recited for Thursday, Sept. 16:

Today in Latino History: September 16 marks the anniversary of Mexico's Independence. On this day in 1810, a small group of people led by the priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla congregated in the parish church in the town of Dolores to fight for freedom from the Spanish Empire. This event is known as El Grito de Dolores, and every year the Mexican president replicates Hidalgo's words of the Grito in front of thousands of people who come together in Mexico City's main square to celebrate the country's independence. Curated by Arizona State University and the US Mexico Foundation.

Several national organizations participate in paying tribute to Hispanic Americans, including the Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Hispanic Heritage Month begins ends Oct. 15. You can learn more at HispanicHeritageMonth.gov.