Google celebrates America's workers with Labor Day Doodle

For many Americans, Labor Day marks the end of summer, when we enjoy the last long weekend in the season's waning warmth. But it's also the day when the nation's laborers take a well-deserved day off.

Google's Doodle on Monday celebrates a variety of workers, depicting a wide range of professions, from teaching and farming to cooking and construction.

Observed each year on the first Monday of September, Labor Day honors the country's workers and the labor movement. Both Peter J. McGuire, cofounder of the American Federation of Labor, and Matthew Maguire, a secretary of the Central Labor Union, have been credited with first proposing the holiday.

Labor been a federal holiday since 1894 -- when it was signed into law by President Grover Cleveland -- and Americans traditionally celebrate by holding barbecues and parades, going on picnics, attending block parties and taking trips to the beach.