Google

If you have anything to do with building software, Google wants you to sign up to use its new .dev internet domain.

The newly launched internet address for developers is now available to all comers, the tech colossus said Thursday. For the last week, Google let people and companies sign up for .dev addresses at premium rates, but now the prices will drop, for example to $14 per year from one partner, GoDaddy.

Google requires all .dev websites to use encryption to secure their communications with web browsers. "Our primary goal for .dev is adoption and use by developers and more secure websites being launched," Google Chief Information Officer Ben Fried said.

The new virtual real estate is part of a massive expansion of net addresses called generic top-level domains, or GTLDs. The growth opens up new options for shorter addresses for websites and email and lets companies use their brand names even if they're taken on more familiar top-level domains like .com and .net.

But it also means new hassles for companies trying to defend their trademarks. Indeed, one incentive GoDaddy promotes is "register .dev before someone else does."

Google itself has begun using its .google domain, starting with brand-related sites like diversity.google and sustainability.google and more recently the higher profile about.google. Moving to the new domains tricky since a tangle of links have to be updated and muffing it can demote the pages in search results. "I'm really happy to say that the team lost no search equity in the process," Fried said.

New GTLDs are no longer so weird, he added. "People are much more aware and trusting of different domains than even just a few years ago," Fried said, pointing to research from the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), which runs the internet's domain system.

Google and a number of partners are already using .dev addresses: Women Who Code, JetBrains.dev for the programming tools of the same name, and web.dev to help website programmers, for example. Newer ones are arriving, too, as Google fires up flutter.dev for its tool to build mobile apps, tfhub.dev for its TensorFlow AI software, perfetto.dev for its performance monitoring tool and v8.dev, the JavaScript engine it uses inside its Chrome browser.

"Now that we have a new home, Google will be using .dev domains to host our developer projects whenever possible," said Adam Selgiman, Google's vice president of developer relations, in a blog post.