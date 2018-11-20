Google Call Screen will let you save call transcripts by the end of the year

Juan Garzon/CNET

Have you ever finished a phone call and then forgotten the address, phone number or other piece of important information you were supposed to remember from that call? Wish you could go back and reread your conversation? Google is working on just that.

Google introduced Call Screen back in October with its Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. If you get an incoming call, you can tap the Call Screen button to have Google Assistant answer for you; it'll then ask who is calling and what the call is about. Call Screen also shows the phone conversation in a transcript, so you can read it while the caller is talking to Google Assistant.

Now, an upcoming feature will automatically save that transcript in your call log, letting you read it over whenever you want. Google revealed the feature in a Call Screen support page, saying that it's coming to public beta testers first and then all Pixel 3 users later this year.

Call Screen launched with the Pixel 3, and is currently only available on Pixel 3 phones. Google says it's working on bringing Call Screen to previous Pixel generations as well.

