Google Calendar is down and we're hopelessly lost

Google Calendar is down for some users around the world on Tuesday, showing 404 pages and error messages instead of important meeting and event information. In a tweet, Google said it's "experiencing a service disruption."

Google Calendar is currently experiencing a service disruption. Please stay tuned for updates or follow here: https://t.co/2SGW3X1cQn — G Suite (@gsuite) June 18, 2019

A message posted to the G Suite Status Dashboard at 7:22 a.m. PT, said the company was investigating reports of issues with Google Calendar and that affected users were unable to access the service. Users reported trouble opening Google Calendar on desktop as well as mobile devices.

When asked for more details on the outage, Google pointed to the message on its Status Dashboard. The message says it'll provide more information shortly.

Without knowing what meetings, classes and other events are scheduled for the day, some took to social media to share their frustration. Google Calendar and the hashtag #googlecalendardown started trending on Twitter.

When google calendar goes down, is it like the purge but for meetings? — Tara Calihman (@tarable) June 18, 2019

So do we get bonus points if we show up to meetings without the help of Google Calendar? #404meetingnotfound — Cathlene Silha (@CathleneSilha) June 18, 2019

As part of Google's "Don't Be Evil" strategy they've deleted Google Calendar, you no longer have to attend meetings. pic.twitter.com/AkvsX1qYSb — Kevin Beaumont 🌈 (@GossiTheDog) June 18, 2019

Originally published June 18, 7:44 a.m. PT.

Update, 8:23 a.m.: Adds more reactions and response from Google.