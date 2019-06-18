Google Calendar is back after global outage

CNET

Google Calendar is starting to come back after a more than two-hour outage Tuesday morning. Google said it expects to have the problem resolved for a majority of users by 10:40 a.m. PT, but noted its time frame was an estimate and could change.

The service was down for users around the world, showing 404 pages and error messages instead of important meeting and event information. Problems started to crop up early in the morning, and Google tweeted that it was "experiencing a service disruption."

Google Calendar is currently experiencing a service disruption. Please stay tuned for updates or follow here: https://t.co/2SGW3X1cQn — G Suite (@gsuite) June 18, 2019

A message, posted to the G Suite Status Dashboard at 7:22 a.m. PT, said the company was investigating reports of issues with Google Calendar and that affected users were unable to access the service.

Users reported trouble opening Google Calendar on desktop as well as mobile devices. However, the Google Calendar app for iOS and Android appeared to remain working.

Without knowing what meetings, classes and other events were scheduled for the day, some took to social media to share their frustration. Google Calendar and the hashtag #googlecalendardown were trending on Twitter.

When google calendar goes down, is it like the purge but for meetings? — Tara Calihman (@tarable) June 18, 2019

"So do we get bonus points if we show up to meetings without the help of Google Calendar? #404meetingnotfound" wrote one Twitter user.

So do we get bonus points if we show up to meetings without the help of Google Calendar? #404meetingnotfound — Cathlene Silha (@CathleneSilha) June 18, 2019

"When google calendar goes down, is it like the purge but for meetings?" wrote another Twitter user on Tuesday.

As part of Google's "Don't Be Evil" strategy they've deleted Google Calendar, you no longer have to attend meetings. pic.twitter.com/AkvsX1qYSb — Kevin Beaumont 🌈 (@GossiTheDog) June 18, 2019

"As part of Google's "Don't Be Evil" strategy they've deleted Google Calendar, you no longer have to attend meetings," wrote another Twitter user.

Originally published June 18, 7:44 a.m. PT.

Updates, 8:23 a.m.: Adds more reactions and response from Google. 9:14 a.m.: Adds more details. 9:53 a.m.: Adds that Google Calendar is back up for many users.