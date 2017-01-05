Google buys Limes Audio for better sound in Hangouts

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

Photo by Nicole Cozma/CNET

Google has bought Limes Audio, a company with technology to improve sound quality in video calls, to improve its conferencing products like Hangouts, according to a blog post Thursday.

The tech giant said audio quality -- "so that you can hear the person you're talking to, and they can hear you" -- is critical as more businesses adopt its videoconferencing services like Chromebox for Meetings and Hangouts.

Limes Audio's technology removes noise, distortion and echos, which should help with problems like conference rooms' acoustics and poor internet connections, the company said.

Google has been energetic about video chat lately. With products like Hangouts and Chromebox already in place, it launched another rival to Microsoft's Skype and Apple's FaceTime last year. Called Duo, the app allows one-to-one video calling, with quirky features like Knock Knock that preview who's calling by firing up the camera on dialing line.