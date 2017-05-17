Google's Android now powers more than 2 billion devices

It's not just phones -- TV, watches and cars are all running on Google's seemingly ubiquitous software.

Android is everywhere around you.

There are now more than 2 billion active Android devices, Google said at its I/O developer conference on Wednesday. It's not just popular phones like the Samsung Galaxy S8, but the TVs you watch and the cars you drive. Android has a firm lead in the mobile world, with nearly nine out of 10 phones shipped that run on Google's mobile OS.

It took three years for Android to double its user base, having disclosed that it had 1 billion active devices at its developer conference in 2014. In 2015, Google said it had 1.4 billion active users on Android. While phones make up a bulk of its devices, it's starting to see a proliferation of other gadgets running on the software.

There are also 800 million users of Google Drive and 500 million users of Google Photos.

